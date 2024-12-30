Carrington Valentine News: Adds another interception in loss

Valentine recorded two solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 27-25 loss to Minnesota.

Valentine played a season-high 70 defensive snaps in Week 17, most notably picking off Sam Darnold in the third quarter. The interception was his second of the year, both of which have come within the last three games. The cornerback is now up to 28 total tackles (15 solo), while also adding five passes defensed, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble over 14 games this season.