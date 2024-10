Valentine (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Valentine missed back-to-back games due to an ankle injury but will return in Week 5. He'll likely start opposite Eric Stokes, as Jaire Alexander (groin) is inactive for a second straight week. Valentine drew a handful of starts last season, but he's played only 38 defensive snaps this season.