Carrington Valentine News: Impresses in Week 11

Valentine recorded nine total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Bears.

The second-year corner from Kentucky capitalized on his increased snaps with the Packers' first-team defense after Jaire Alexander exited Sunday's win due to an aggravation of his knee injury, tying Xavier McKinney for the team's leading tackler. Valentine hasn't seen much defensive work this season after being an integral part of the Packers' defense during his rookie campaign. He's posted 15 total tackles and one pass defended through Green Bay's first 10 regular-season games in 2024. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Alexander's injury is not believed to be serious, so Valentine will likely resume his role as the Packers' top backup corner in Week 12, when the 49ers visit Green Bay.