Carrington Valentine News: Starts seven games in second season

Valentine finished the 2024 season with 32 tackles (18 solo), five pass breakups, including two interceptions, and two forced fumbles across 15 regular-season contests.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Valentine has become a key contributor on Green Bay's defense. After starting 12 games as a rookie, Valentine made another seven starts this past season, seeing action on 57 percent of the defensive snaps as a sub-package cornerback. He was pressed into a bigger role with Jaire Alexander missing 10 games and parts of several others due to knee, quadriceps and groin injuries. In an ideal world for Green Bay, Valentine would likely be the fourth cornerback and a special-teams contributor, but he's shown he can hang when pressed into action.