Carsen Ryan Injury: Exits practice early

Ryan (foot) exited Tuesday's practice to talk with trainers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The tight end walked to the fieldhouse with a trainer after being checked for a foot injury on the sideline. The advanced analysis could just be for safety, but it looks like Ryan has sustained a potentially problematic foot issue. If the rookie seventh-rounder must miss time, Jack Stoll and Dae'Quan Wright will likely see more opportunities to prove they are 53-man roster material in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.