Carsen Ryan headshot

Carsen Ryan Injury: Exits practice early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Ryan (foot) exited Tuesday's practice to talk with trainers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The tight end walked to the fieldhouse with a trainer after being checked for a foot injury on the sideline. The advanced analysis could just be for safety, but it looks like Ryan has sustained a potentially problematic foot issue. If the rookie seventh-rounder must miss time, Jack Stoll and Dae'Quan Wright will likely see more opportunities to prove they are 53-man roster material in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.

Carsen Ryan
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carsen Ryan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carsen Ryan See More
NFL Rookie Rankings: Post-Draft Rookie Top 85
NFL
NFL Rookie Rankings: Post-Draft Rookie Top 85
Author Image
Mario Puig
112 days ago
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 3
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 3
Author Image
Mario Puig
114 days ago