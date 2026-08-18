Carsen Ryan Injury: Exits practice early
Ryan (foot) exited Tuesday's practice to talk with trainers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The tight end walked to the fieldhouse with a trainer after being checked for a foot injury on the sideline. The advanced analysis could just be for safety, but it looks like Ryan has sustained a potentially problematic foot issue. If the rookie seventh-rounder must miss time, Jack Stoll and Dae'Quan Wright will likely see more opportunities to prove they are 53-man roster material in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.
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