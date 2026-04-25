Carsen Ryan News: Called upon by Browns

The Browns selected Ryan in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 248th overall.

Ryan bounced from UCLA to Utah to BYU, and he finally broke out at his final destination with 45 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns, ranking third on the team in all three categories. The 22-year-old fits the tight-end build (6-foot-3, 255 pounds) while adding a 4.71 40-yard dash, and he's a dependable run blocker. He's one of eight tight ends currently on the Browns roster, but the only player with a truly secure role is Harold Fannin.