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Carson Beck Injury: Day-to-day with rib injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 16, 2026 at 8:22pm

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said Sunday that Beck is day-to-day with his rib injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Beck sustained a rib injury during his standout preseason debut in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6. The rookie returned to practice in a limited fashion during Saturday's session after he was sidelined during Arizona's preseason game versus the Raiders on Thursday. LaFleur added Sunday that he still wants the quarterback to "heal a little bit more," per Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com. Beck will have two more opportunities to return this preseason, starting with the Cardinals' next exhibition versus the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Carson Beck
Arizona Cardinals
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