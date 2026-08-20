Carson Beck Injury: 'Most likely' won't play Saturday, per LaFleur
Coach Mike LaFleur said Beck (ribs) "most likely" won't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Beck impressed in the Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. However, he emerged from the contest with a rib injury, and the extent of his activity level since then has been individual drills. LaFleur added that Beck will throw after Thursday's practice, which will give the Cardinals a sense of where he stands in his recovery.
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