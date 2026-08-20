Carson Beck headshot

Carson Beck Injury: 'Most likely' won't play Saturday, per LaFleur

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Coach Mike LaFleur said Beck (ribs) "most likely" won't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against the Cowboys, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Beck impressed in the Hall of Fame Game against the Panthers, completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. However, he emerged from the contest with a rib injury, and the extent of his activity level since then has been individual drills. LaFleur added that Beck will throw after Thursday's practice, which will give the Cardinals a sense of where he stands in his recovery.

Carson Beck
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Beck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carson Beck See More
NFC West Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
NFL
NFC West Preview: 2026 Fantasy Impact of Coaching & Personnel Changes
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
NFL
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Everything To Know From Preseason Week 1
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
3 days ago
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
6 days ago
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Thursday's Games
NFL
NFL DFS Preseason Week 1: Top Picks & Lineup Strategy for Thursday's Games
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
7 days ago
2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Stashes: 5 Players to Add Today
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Dynasty Stashes: 5 Players to Add Today
Author Image
Jagger May
14 days ago