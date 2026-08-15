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Carson Beck Injury: Suited up for Saturday's session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 6:33pm

Beck (ribs) is practicing Saturday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Per Brack, Beck hasn't been working in position drills during the open portion of Saturday's practice, which is expected to be a light session following the Cardinals' preseason game against the Raiders on Thursday. Beck missed that one after completing 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one TD in the Hall of Fame Game a week earlier. He suffered a rib injury in the process, but it looks like the third-round pick may play again before the end of the preseason.

Carson Beck
Arizona Cardinals
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