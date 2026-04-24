Carson Beck News: Picked by Arizona

The Cardinals selected Beck in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 65th overall.

The Cardinals were looking to add a quarterback in the draft after cutting 2019 first-overall pick Kyler Murray, and Arizona has opted to go with Beck with the first pick of the third round. Beck was a full-time starter in each of his last three years in college, wrapping up his career by leading Miami to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, ultimately falling short to Fernando Mendoza and Indiana. Beck was an All-ACC Third-Team selection in 2025, when he completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 16 games. He has an NFL-ready 6-foot-4, 233-pound frame, and Beck looked more comfortable out of the pocket and with his reads as he progressed in his college career, but he did run into some inconsistencies in throwing the deep ball and doesn't sling the ball as hard as other quarterbacks. He also had turnover issues in college, something he'll need to clean up if he wants to succeed at the NFL level. Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are the top QBs on Arizona's depth chart, but Beck may have the opportunity to compete for the starting job during the offseason program and training camp.