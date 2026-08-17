Carson Schwesinger Injury: Chance to practice next week
Schwesinger (ankle) could return to practice next week, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Schwesinger hasn't practiced since July 31 while nursing an ankle injury, but head coach Todd Monken outlined Monday that the team is being "overly cautious" with the linebacker. Monken said that the team is hopeful that Schwesinger will return to practice next week. It doesn't appear like the 23-year-old is at risk of missing any regular-season action with the injury.
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