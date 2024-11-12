Carson Steele News: Minimal impact in Week 10
Steele tallied two carries for three yards during Sunday's 16-14 victory against the Broncos.
Steele logged only 13 offensive snaps in the contest, still trailing Kareem Hunt (44) by a sizable margin and sitting three behind Samaje Perine as well. The rookie back has carried the ball a combined seven times over the last three weeks. With Isiah Pacheco's (lower leg) return from injured reserve on the horizon, there's little to like about Steele's fantasy prospects moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now