Carson Steele News: Minimal run against Saints

Steele had five rushes for 12 yards during Monday's 26-13 win against the Saints.

Steele finished the day a distant second in backfield carries, logging just five to Kareem Hunt's 27. Samaje Perine also logged more snaps but finished with just one touch (a catch for 24 yards on two targets). It appears Hunt is primed to recapture the lead-back role for Kansas City, and the impending return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire could shift Steele further out of the spotlight.