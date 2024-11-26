Carson Steele News: Notches pair of touches versus Cats

Steele accrued one carry for four yards and reeled in one of two targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-27 win versus the Panthers.

Steele totaled just 11 snaps in Sunday's contest, though that marks a very minor uptick from the eight he saw a week ago. He has two touches to his name in each of the last two weeks, and his work figures to trail off even more with Isaiah Pacheo's (ankle) return from injured reserve looming. Steele can safely be left on the waiver wire in the majority of fantasy formats.