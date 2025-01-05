Carson Steele News: Picks up 27 yards in Week 18

Steele rushed the ball eight times for 25 yards in Sunday's 38-0 loss to the Broncos. He added two receptions on two targets for two yards.

The Chiefs sat Isiah Pacheco (coach's decision) while Samaje Perine drew only two touches, leaving most of the work out of the backfield to Steele. That didn't amount to much with all of Kansas City's top skill-position players sitting, as the team netted only 98 yards on offense while running just 33 plays. Steele has played primarily on special teams since Week 4, and that will almost certainly be his role throughout the team's postseason run.