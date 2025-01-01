Carson Steele News: Set for extended look in Week 18

Steele said Wednesday that he's been told he'll receive "extra work" Sunday against Denver, though the specifics of his role aren't yet clear, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The Chiefs will be resting most of their starters in the regular-season finale with the team having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Isiah Pacheco almost certainly won't play since he's dealing with a rib injury, while Kareem Hunt -- who has been co-leading the backfield with Pacheco of late -- probably will see limited work, if any. The likely absences or limitations placed on Pacheco and Hunt would leave most of the snaps at running back available for Steele and Samaje Perine. Steele has suited up for all 16 of the Chiefs' games to date, carrying 48 times for 158 yards and no touchdowns while adding five catches for 24 yards on nine targets.