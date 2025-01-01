Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carson Steele headshot

Carson Steele News: Set for extended look Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 11:15am

Steele will receive "extra work" Sunday against Denver, though the specifics of his role aren't yet clear, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The Chiefs will be resting most of their starters with the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC wrapped up. Isiah Pacheco almost certainly won't play since he's dealing with a rib injury, while Kareem Hunt -- who has been co-leading the backfield with Pacheco of late -- probably will see limited, if any, work as well. That would leave most of the running-back duties against the Broncos to Steele and Samaje Perine.

Carson Steele
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now