Carson Steele News: Two touches versus Bills

Steele recorded one rush for two yards and gathered in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 30-21 loss versus the Bills.

Steele saw the field on just eight offensive plays versus the Bills, so his two touches during the contest shouldn't come as a surprise. The undrafted rookie's fantasy future looks even bleaker when factoring in the anticipated return of Isaiah Pacheco (ankle) from injured reserve in Week 12. If everything goes as expected, Steele and Samaje Perine will likely be duking it out for spare reps behind Pacheco and Kareem Hunt going forward.