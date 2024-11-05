Carson Steele News: Usage stays low in Week 9

Steele rushed three times for nine yards in Monday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Buccaneers.

Steele recorded less than a 20 percent snap share for the fifth straight game, as he has had little impact since his impressive Week 3 showing versus the Falcons. RBs Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine are both running ahead of Steele. The rookie likely won't play much as long as the veterans are healthy.