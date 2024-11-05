Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Carson Steele headshot

Carson Steele News: Usage stays low in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Steele rushed three times for nine yards in Monday's 30-24 overtime win versus the Buccaneers.

Steele recorded less than a 20 percent snap share for the fifth straight game, as he has had little impact since his impressive Week 3 showing versus the Falcons. RBs Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine are both running ahead of Steele. The rookie likely won't play much as long as the veterans are healthy.

Carson Steele
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now