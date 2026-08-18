Carson Towt Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Colts placed Towt (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Towt was signed in March as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. The tight end was actually a basketball player for the college, choosing to make the switch to tight end and play in the NFL. The potential blocker will need to wait for the 2027 season to make his NFL debut, as he will now spend the entirety of 2026 on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement.