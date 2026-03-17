Carson Towt News: Signs with Colts
Towt and the Colts agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Towt, who spent the last seven years playing college basketball for Northern Arizona and Notre Dame, is now headed to Indianapolis to transition to tight end. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Towt is expected to compete for a role primarily as a blocker ahead of the 2026 season.
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