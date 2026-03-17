Carson Towt headshot

Carson Towt News: Signs with Colts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:41am

Towt and the Colts agreed to terms on a contract Tuesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Towt, who spent the last seven years playing college basketball for Northern Arizona and Notre Dame, is now headed to Indianapolis to transition to tight end. Standing at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, Towt is expected to compete for a role primarily as a blocker ahead of the 2026 season.

Carson Towt
Indianapolis Colts
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