Carson Wentz News: Makes one start in 2024
Wentz finished the 2024 regular season completing 12 of 19 passes for 118 yards while logging zero rushing yards on three carries across three games (including one start).
Wentz signed a one-year, $3.33 million contract with the Chiefs in April of 2024 after spending the second half of the 2023 campaign with the Rams. He came in relief for Patrick Mahomes in Week 7 and 15, but Wentz was named the starter for Week 18 against the Broncos after the Chiefs locked the AFC's No. 1 seed after beating the Steelers in Week 17. It was an unimpressive outing for Wentz, who completed 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards in a 38-0 blowout loss. The 2016 second-overall pick enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and it remains to be seen whether he sticks around in Kansas City to continue to serve as the No. 2 QB or explore his options elsewhere.