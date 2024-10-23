Carson Wentz News: Makes team debut

Wentz played one of the Chiefs' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-18 win over the 49ers.

Signed to a one-year, $3.33 million contract in April, Wentz emerged from the preseason as the winner of the competition for the backup role behind starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Wentz got the chance to make his Chiefs debut in the second quarter, when head coach Andy Reid dialed up a unique two-quarterback formation near the goal line featuring both Mahomes and Wentz. Wentz took the snap and handed the ball off to Kareem Hunt, who was stopped at the one-yard line.