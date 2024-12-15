Carson Wentz News: Sees emergency duty Sunday

Wentz entered Sunday's 21-7 win over the Browns with 5:23 remaining in the fourth quarter for Patrick Mahomes (ankle) and completed both of his pass attempts for 20 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also netted no gain on three carries.

Mahomes had been bent back awkwardly on the last play of the prior Chiefs possession and limped off the field, necessitating Wentz's second appearance this season and leading to his first two regular-season pass attempts as a Chief. Mahomes was seen with his left ankle heavily taped on the sideline late in the game, so the short week ahead of a Week 16 Saturday afternoon matchup against the Texans will begin with the star signal-caller's status uncertain and Wentz therefore looking at the possibility of a spot start if the issue proves serious enough.