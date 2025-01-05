Carson Wentz News: Unimpressive in Week 18

Wentz completed 10 of 17 passes for 98 yards in Sunday's 38-0 loss to the Broncos.

The Chiefs entered Sunday's game locked into the top seed in the AFC, so Wentz drew the start in place of the resting Patrick Mahomes. It's difficult to get a true gauge of his performance given that the Chiefs rested all their top playmakers while Denver played most of its top defensive players, but Wentz's stat line left plenty to be desired. Mahomes will be back under center when the Chiefs take the field next in the divisional round of the playoffs.