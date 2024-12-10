Carter Bradley News: Signed to active roster

The Raiders signed Bradley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Bradley, who was previously elevated Week 8 against Kansas City but didn't play, looks like he'll get a chance to handle a reserve role for Las Vegas during Monday's game against the Falcons. The health of starter Aidan O'Connell (knee) remains uncertain for Week 15, so it's possible Bradley could be called upon to handle the backup role behind Desmond Ridder.