Carver Willis News: Snagged by San Francisco

The 49ers selected Willis in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 127th overall.

Willis served at right tackle in each of his first five college seasons with Kansas State before moving to the left side of the offensive line in 2025 with Washington. The move was a good one for both the Huskies and Willis, the latter of whom was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention despite missing three games due to a left knee injury. Willis excelled in the run game with his ability to seal and finish blocks, but whether he sees meaningful playing time in the NFL will depend on whether he can develop as a capable pass protector. He gives the Niners depth at offensive tackle behind Colton McKivitz and Trent Williams, the latter of whom is entering his age-38 season.