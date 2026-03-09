Case Keenum News: Staying in Chicago on two-year pact
Keenum is re-signing with the Bears on a two-year contract Monday, Chris Emma of The Score reports.
Keenum served as the third-string quarterback behind Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent in 2025. That role isn't expected to change in 2026, but Chicago values the 38-year-old Keenum's experience and will keep Keenum aboard as a mentor to Williams.
