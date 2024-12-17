Fantasy Football
Casey Toohill headshot

Casey Toohill Injury: Let go by Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

The Bills waived Toohill (ribs) on Tuesday.

Toohill did not play in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions due to a rib injury. Assuming he clears waivers, Toohill will look to catch on with a team in need of defensive line depth once he has fully recovered from his injury. Across 13 regular-season games with the Bills, Toohill logged 14 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass defense and one fumble recovery.

Casey Toohill
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
