Casey Toohill News: Healthy again
Toohill signed to the Bills' practice squad Thursday.
The defensive end was waived Tuesday after missing last Sunday's win over the Lions with a rib injury. Toohill suffered the injury during the previous week's loss to the Rams. The 2020 seventh-round pick of the Eagles has 14 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery for the Bills this season.
Casey Toohill
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now