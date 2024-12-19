Fantasy Football
Casey Toohill headshot

Casey Toohill News: Healthy again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Toohill signed to the Bills' practice squad Thursday.

The defensive end was waived Tuesday after missing last Sunday's win over the Lions with a rib injury. Toohill suffered the injury during the previous week's loss to the Rams. The 2020 seventh-round pick of the Eagles has 14 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery for the Bills this season.

Casey Toohill
 Free Agent
