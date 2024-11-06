Casey Toohill News: Past knee issue

Toohill (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Toohill recorded one tackle across 21 total snaps (11 defensive and 10 on special teams) before sustaining a knee injury in the Bills' Week 9 win over the Dolphins. Wednesday's full practice suggests that he's already moved past the issue, and he's expected to keep contributing on both defense and special teams when the Bills travel to Indianapolis in Week 10.