Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Casey Toohill headshot

Casey Toohill News: Past knee issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Toohill (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Toohill recorded one tackle across 21 total snaps (11 defensive and 10 on special teams) before sustaining a knee injury in the Bills' Week 9 win over the Dolphins. Wednesday's full practice suggests that he's already moved past the issue, and he's expected to keep contributing on both defense and special teams when the Bills travel to Indianapolis in Week 10.

Casey Toohill
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now