Casey Washington Injury: Dealing with concussion
Washington (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Washington is now dealing with a concussion following the Falcons' Week 12 bye, and Wednesday's limited session suggests he still has yet to clear the NFL's five-step protocol. The rookie wideout from Illinois has played almost exclusively on special teams this season, but he could be in for a larger offensive role in Sunday's matchup against the Chargers if he's able to pass through protocol, as KhaDarel Hodge (concussion) and Darnell Mooney (Achilles) are both dealing with injuries.
