Casey Washington headshot

Casey Washington Injury: Out again vs. Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Washington (concussion) is out for Sunday's outing against the Giants, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Washington will log his third straight inactive game as the Falcons take on the Giants at home. The rookie wide receiver's next chance to see the field will be in Week 17 against the Commanders, though he'll likely be a special teams contributor if he sees the field then.

Casey Washington
Atlanta Falcons
