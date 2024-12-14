Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Casey Washington headshot

Casey Washington Injury: Out again Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Washington (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Raiders, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Washington suffered a concussion Week 11 against Denver, but he was able to play Week 13 following Atlanta's Week 12 bye. However, the rookie wideout was a late scratch Week 14 due to lingering concussion symptoms, and he didn't practice at all this week. When healthy, Washington has mostly played on special teams, logging just nine offensive snaps over eight contests.

Casey Washington
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now