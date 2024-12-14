Casey Washington Injury: Out again Week 15

Washington (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Raiders, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Washington suffered a concussion Week 11 against Denver, but he was able to play Week 13 following Atlanta's Week 12 bye. However, the rookie wideout was a late scratch Week 14 due to lingering concussion symptoms, and he didn't practice at all this week. When healthy, Washington has mostly played on special teams, logging just nine offensive snaps over eight contests.