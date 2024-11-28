Fantasy Football
Casey Washington headshot

Casey Washington Injury: Progressing through protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Washington (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Washington was limited in Wednesday's practice, so it appears he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocols. However, in order to play against the Chargers on Sunday, Washington will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist. That could happen as soon as Friday's practice when the Falcons will assign injury designations to players on the injury report.

Casey Washington
Atlanta Falcons
