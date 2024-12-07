Fantasy Football
Casey Washington Injury: Won't play Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Washington (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick was able to clear concussion protocols and played in Week 13 against the Chargers, during which he played five snaps on special teams. Despite being a full participant in practice all week, it appears Washington is back in concussion protocols and will be sidelined for Sunday's contest as a result.

