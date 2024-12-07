Casey Washington Injury: Won't play Week 14
Washington (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
The rookie sixth-round pick was able to clear concussion protocols and played in Week 13 against the Chargers, during which he played five snaps on special teams. Despite being a full participant in practice all week, it appears Washington is back in concussion protocols and will be sidelined for Sunday's contest as a result.
