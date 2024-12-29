Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Casey Washington headshot

Casey Washington News: Healthy scratch for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Washington had missed the Falcons' last three games due to a concussion. He was able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols, but he will be a healthy inactive for Sunday night's game. Washington's next opportunity to play will be in Week 18 against the Panthers.

Casey Washington
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now