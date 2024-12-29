Casey Washington News: Healthy scratch for Week 17
Washington (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Washington had missed the Falcons' last three games due to a concussion. He was able to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols, but he will be a healthy inactive for Sunday night's game. Washington's next opportunity to play will be in Week 18 against the Panthers.
