Washington caught his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Washington appeared in Weeks 3 and 5 but operated exclusively on special teams. He saw his first career offensive snaps during garbage time of Sunday's blowout loss and secured his lone target from fellow rookie Michael Penix. Washington remains behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge on Atlanta's wideout depth chart.