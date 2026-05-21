Cash Jones News: Pushing for roster spot

Jones is pushing for a spot on the Falcons' roster as a gadget player, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Jones is officially listed as a running back, but the undrafted rookie out of Georgia has been frequently working with the wide receivers during the offseason program. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has lauded Jones for his versatility and intelligence, and the team is cooking up ways to use him on special teams. The latter part is key, as Jones will need to excel on offense and special teams to carve out a role in the regular season.