Cash Jones News: Signs with Atlanta
The Falcons signed Jones as an undrafted free agent Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.
Jones was scarcely used during his five-year collegiate career with Georgia, most recently turning 13 carries into 15 yards while also reeling in 20 of 25 targets for 195 yards and a touchdown over 13 contests in 2025. The running back will look to impress at Atlanta's rookie minicamp in an attempt to potentially stick around for the 2026 season.
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