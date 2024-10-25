Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cedric Gray headshot

Cedric Gray Injury: Not yet ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Gray (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 game against New England.

Gray will need to wait at least one more week before making his NFL debut. The rookie linebacker has been on IR since the start of the campaign but was designated to return Oct. 7. Though he won't play against the Patriots on Sunday, Gray was able to log a trio of full practices this week. His 21-day practice window expires Monday, so Tennessee will need to either activate him then or rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Cedric Gray
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News