Cedric Gray Injury: Not yet ready to return

Gray (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 game against New England.

Gray will need to wait at least one more week before making his NFL debut. The rookie linebacker has been on IR since the start of the campaign but was designated to return Oct. 7. Though he won't play against the Patriots on Sunday, Gray was able to log a trio of full practices this week. His 21-day practice window expires Monday, so Tennessee will need to either activate him then or rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.