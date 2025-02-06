Cedric Gray News: Limited by injury in 2024

Gray finished the 2024 season with 22 total tackles (13 solo) over seven games.

Gray was sidelined for the Titans' first 10 games of the season while nursing a nerve-related issue in his shoulder. Once active, the rookie operated primarily as a special-teams option, but he did have a massive Week 16 performance against the Colts, compiling 15 total tackles (nine solo). Gray figures to see his role on defense grow with Tennessee in 2025.