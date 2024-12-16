Cedric Tillman Injury: Could return to action Week 16

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday he's "hopeful" that Tillman (concussion) will be available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman has missed three consecutive games while progressing though the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but it appears that he's trending in the right direction for Week 16. Stefanski offered similar optimism regarding the status of tight end David Njoku (hamstring), who missed Week 15's loss to the Chiefs. Getting both Tillman and Njoku on the field would provide a notable boost to Cleveland's receiving corps behind Jerry Jeudy, a development that would be particularly helpful with Nick Chubb (foot) having suffered a season-ending fracture.