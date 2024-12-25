Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cedric Tillman headshot

Cedric Tillman Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 6:16am

Tillman (concussion) was listed as limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Tillman is continuing to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout has missed four straight straight games, so his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins remains uncertain at this point.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now