Cedric Tillman Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday
Tillman (concussion) was listed as limited participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Tillman is continuing to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout has missed four straight straight games, so his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins remains uncertain at this point.
