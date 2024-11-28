Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cedric Tillman headshot

Cedric Tillman Injury: Listed as DNP on Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 12:03pm

Tillman (concussion) was deemed a non-participant in practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman's DNP isn't a surprise, as head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that the wideout is still in concussion protocol. Tillman has an extra day to clear the league's five-step protocol with Cleveland playing against Denver on Monday Night Football, but his status is nonetheless in doubt for that contest. If Tillman can't suit up against the Broncos, Elijah Moore could get more targets and Jamari Thrash could log more snaps on offense.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now