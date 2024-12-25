Cedric Tillman Injury: Logs limited listing Wednesday
Tillman (concussion) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
As of Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Tillman is continuing to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout has missed four straight straight games, so his status for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Dolphins remains uncertain.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now