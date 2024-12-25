Fantasy Football
Cedric Tillman Injury: Logs limited listing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Tillman (concussion) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

As of Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Tillman is continuing to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocol. The wideout has missed four straight straight games, so his status for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff against the Dolphins remains uncertain.

