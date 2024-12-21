Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cedric Tillman headshot

Cedric Tillman Injury: Missing fourth straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Tillman (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This is the fourth game Tillman will miss after suffering a concussion against the Steelers back on Thursday night football in Week 12. The switch from Jameis Winston to Dorian Thompson-Robinson might subdue what had been a vibrant passing attack with Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore absorbing the majority of the passing volume in Tillman's absence.

Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now