Cedric Tillman Injury: Not able to play Monday

Tillman (concussion) was ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Broncos, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Even with the extra few days, Tillman was unable to clear concussion protocol after suffering the injury in last Thursday's win over the Steelers. Jerry Jeudy absorbed some of the workload in Tillman's absence last week, but slot target Elijah Moore might be tasked with more looks given Denver's star cornerback Patrick Surtain will likely follow Jeudy around most of the evening.