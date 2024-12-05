Cedric Tillman Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Tillman (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Tillman was also deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through session, so he'll likely need to practice in some fashion Friday in addition to receiving clearance from an independent neurologist if he's to have any chance of exiting the concussion protocol and suiting up Sunday against the Steelers. While Tillman was sidelined for this past Monday's loss to the Broncos, practice-squad member Michael Woods (64 snaps, three catches for 43 yards on five targets) stepped in and joined starters Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore (shoulder) as the primary replacement for Tillman in three-receiver sets.