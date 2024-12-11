Cedric Tillman Injury: Participating in practice Wednesday

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Tillman (concussion) will participate in practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Tillman has missed Cleveland's last two games and didn't practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 14, so it's encouraging to see him back on the field Wednesday. In order to suit up Sunday versus the Chiefs, though, Tillman will need to gain full clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist.